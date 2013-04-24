AcelRx pain drug shows mixed results in mid-stage trial

April 24 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said a mid-stage trial of its experimental pain drug showed that a higher dose of the therapy met the main goal of reducing acute pain in patients, but the lower dose failed to meet the goal.

Results from the trial showed that patients receiving 30 mcg doses of the drug, administered not more than once per hour, had significantly greater pain reduction - as measured by a standard score - than those given a placebo.

Patients receiving 20 mcg of the drug did not achieve a score that differentiated it from the placebo.

There were two serious adverse events of post-surgical infection, both of which were determined by the study investigator to be unrelated to the drug, the company said.

Two patients dropped out of the study due to adverse events, with one patient’s discontinuation considered unrelated to the drug, and the other considered “probably related” to the drug.

The trial tested 101 patients following a toe surgery called bunionectomy.

Shares of the company closed at $6.15 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.