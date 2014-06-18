Acer appoints co-founder George Huang as board chairman

TAIPEI, June 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Acer Inc on Wednesday said it has appointed co-founder and board member George Huang as new chairman, tasked with overseeing the recovery of the PC maker’s near-dominant position in a shrinking industry.

The appointment was announced after Acer’s annual general investor meeting. It followed the retirement of co-founder Stan Shih, who returned to the company in November to lead a restructuring effort that welcomed a new chief executive and chief financial officer.

The company also announced that they have invited Shih to take the up the role of honorary chairman. At the meeting, Shih said without elaborating that he would continue to participate in Acer’s reform. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)