Dec 23 (Reuters) - Acer Incorporated

* Says appoints Sumit Agnihotry as head of Pan America operations, replacing Emmanuel Fromont

* Says appoints Emmanuel Fromont as head of EMEA operations, replacing Luca Rossi

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zsJ5d7; bit.ly/1E6EfFb

