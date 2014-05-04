FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ailing PC vendor Acer says its chairman Shih will retire next month
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
May 4, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ailing PC vendor Acer says its chairman Shih will retire next month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 4 (Reuters) - Stan Shih, chairman of struggling Acer Inc, will retire next month, the company said on Sunday, as the world’s No.4 PC vendor reshapes itself following disappointing results last year.

Acer’s board would meet to elect new members on Thursday, including a new chairman, the company said.

Shih, 69, who returned late last year to the company he founded after November’s bigger-than-expected losses, has launched a series of reforms since then.

Acer has struggled since falling behind sector rivals in the smartphone and tablet PC sectors, and its PCs have lost currency with consumers.

Shih will leave his post to take charge of Acer’s new cloud computing business. Chief Executive Jason Chen stays on his job, according to Cnyes.com, a major local online publication.

Shih was elected chairman in November after the company reported a quarterly loss of T$13.12 billion ($446 million) for the June-September period, which prompted then-CEO J.T. Wang to resign and the company to announce a 7 percent reduction in its workforce (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.