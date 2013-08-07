Acer swings to surprise loss in Q2, lagging forecasts

TAIPEI, August 7 (Reuters) - Acer Inc, the world’s No.4 PC vendor, unexpectedly swung to a net loss of T$343 million ($11.4 million) in the second quarter from a T$56 million profit year ago.

Sixteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a median profit of T$213.4 million for the quarter.

Acer also reported an operating loss of T$613 million, which it attributed largely to increasing expenses on investments to strengthen its industrial design capability, according to a statement on Wednesday.