FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Acer Q4 loss worse than expected at $245 million
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
January 17, 2014 / 9:48 AM / 4 years ago

Acer Q4 loss worse than expected at $245 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Taiwanese PC maker Acer Inc reported worse-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday as the company’s weak position in a stagnating market continued to weigh on its prospects.

For the fourth quarter, the world’s No.4 PC vendor reported a net loss of T$7.6 billion ($254 million), compared to expectations of a T$3.69 billion loss according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company had posted a worse-than-expected net loss of T$13.12 billion ($446 million) in the third quarter and a T$3.37 billion ($112.31 million) loss in the same quarter of 2012. It has reported losses or meager profit at best every quarter for more than two years.

As part of a turnaround strategy, in December the company named former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd sales executive Jason Chen as its new CEO and launched a new initiative to integrate hardware, software and cloud services. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.