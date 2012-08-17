FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Acer Q2 lower than forecast on tax settlement
#Computer Hardware
August 17, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's Acer Q2 lower than forecast on tax settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Acer Inc, the world’s No.3 PC vendor by shipments, lagged market forecasts by posting a net profit of T$56 million ($1.87 million) in the second quarter, impacted by a one-time tax settlement in Europe.

The company sees revenue in the third quarter flat from the previous quarter, it said in a statement on Friday.

“Acer will start shipping products for the launch of Microsoft Windows 8 in August and September, therefore anticipates revenues to rebound,” the company said.

Nineteen analysts had forecast Acer to post a net profit of T$550 million in the quarter, compared with T$331 million in the first quarter and a net loss of T$$6.79 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 29.9290 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

