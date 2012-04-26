FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Acer forecasts better H2 on ultrabook demand
#Computer Hardware
April 26, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan's Acer forecasts better H2 on ultrabook demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Acer Inc sees a better second half thanks to demand for the new slimline ultrabook computers, and also forecast a slightly better second quarter as it recovers from a tough past 12 months that has seen losses and management change.

It told a briefing on Thursday that it sees its Ultrabook shipments more than doubling in the second quarter from the first quarter, and will keep growing in the rest of the year thanks to four new models coming up.

The world’s No.4 PC vendor reported on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit that lagged market expectations, as it struggled to put its business back on growing track after experiencing two consecutive quarters of losses last year in April to September. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

