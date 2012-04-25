UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Acer Q1 net below forecast, slow pickup seen

TAIPEI, April 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Acer Inc reported a first-quarter net profit that lagged market expectations on Wednesday, as it struggled to put its business back on growing track after experiencing two consecutive quarters of losses last year in April to September.

Now the world’s No.4 PC vendor, once a dominant force in the PC industry, fell two places on the league table last year after it failed to counter the runaway success of tablets such as Apple’s dominant iPad.

Disagreements over how to counter that threat led to the abrupt departure of its chief executive last year and led to teh poor results as it looked to rebuild its business.

Acer said net profit in January to March was T$331 million ($11.22 million), an improvement over the T$94 million profit in the fourth quarter but well below the T$$1.19 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company was expected to earn a net profit of T$898 million, according to a poll of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Acer did not elaborate further but will hold an investor conference to give its second-quarter outlook on Thursday.

“I think Acer’s margin was affected by higher hard disk drive costs,” said Yuanta Securities analyst Vincent Chen. “The pressure will carry on into Q2 because the costs Acer gets are higher than its peers.”

Some 60 percent to 70 percent of Acer’s hard disk drives come from Western Digital, which cost more, according to Chen, while rivals Lenovo and Asustek managed to secure cheaper supplies from Seagate.

There has been a shortage of in hard disk drives since heavy flooding last October in Thailand, where many makers have plants, and prices have soared up to over 30 percent.

Chen expected Acer’s revenue to continue to rise in the second quarter, but at a pace slower than the industry, while a more apparent pickup would be seen in the second half of the year on improving demand in the PC industry.

The Taiwanese maker has said it was betting on ultrabooks, the super-thin laptops similar to Apple’s MacBook Air, to revive the traditional computer in the face of the challenge from tablets this year.

In February, it said it saw ultrabooks as 25-35 percent of the notebook market by the end of this year, and its ultrabook sales in the second quarter will double from the first quarter, with its four models in the market.

The company also expects to sbreak even or earn a small profit from the tablet business.

Global PC shipments are expected to grow 4.4 percent in 2012 to 368 million units, according to the latest forecast by tech researcher Gartner.

Before the announcement, Acer’s shares ended 2.11 percent higher, versus the broader market’s 0.86 percent rise. (Editing by Jonathan Standing)