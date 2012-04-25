FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Acer Q1 net falls 72 pct
April 25, 2012 / 8:15 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's Acer Q1 net falls 72 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Acer Inc reported on Wednesday a net profit of T$331 million ($11.22 million) in the first quarter, down 72.1 percent from the same period a year ago.

The figure compares with a net profit of T$94 million in the fourth quarter and a net profit of T$$1.19 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

The world’s No.4 PC vendor did not elaborate further but will hold an investor conference to give its second-quarter outlook on Thursday. ($1 = 29.5015 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

