Acer Q4 loss bigger-than-estimated after trademark rights write-off

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Acer Inc reported a bigger-than-estimated net loss of T$3.37 billion ($113.28 million) in the fourth quarter after writing off T$3.5 billion of trademark rights.

The net loss compares with a net profit of T$68 million in the previous quarter and a T$100 million profit a year ago. Ten analysts have estimated a net loss of T$2.99 billion, according to a poll by Reuters.

For 2012, the PC vendor recorded a net loss of T$2.91 billion, narrowing from a net loss of T$6.6 billion in 2011. ($1 = 29.7505 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ryan Woo)