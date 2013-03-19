FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Acer Q4 loss bigger-than-estimated after trademark rights write-off
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
March 19, 2013 / 9:02 AM / in 5 years

Acer Q4 loss bigger-than-estimated after trademark rights write-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Acer Inc reported a bigger-than-estimated net loss of T$3.37 billion ($113.28 million) in the fourth quarter after writing off T$3.5 billion of trademark rights.

The net loss compares with a net profit of T$68 million in the previous quarter and a T$100 million profit a year ago. Ten analysts have estimated a net loss of T$2.99 billion, according to a poll by Reuters.

For 2012, the PC vendor recorded a net loss of T$2.91 billion, narrowing from a net loss of T$6.6 billion in 2011. ($1 = 29.7505 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.