TAIPEI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Taiwanese PC vendor Acer Inc said on Monday its January sales were T$26.3 billion ($888.2 million), 16 percent lower than the same month a year earlier.

Sales a year ago were T$31.2 billion. The company did not give further details. ($1 = 29.6550 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anthony Barker)