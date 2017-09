Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taiwanese PC vendor Acer posted a 1.7 percent rise in July sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: JULY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 28.55 +1.7 209.87 -16.6 (US$ mln) 954.24 ($1 = 29.9190 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Michael Gold and Clare Jim)