FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Acer jump after names ex-TSMC sales exec new CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
December 24, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

Shares of Acer jump after names ex-TSMC sales exec new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Acer Inc jumped on Tuesday, after the company named former sales executive Jason Chen of the world’s largest contract chipmaker TSMC its new CEO in a bid to revive the struggling PC company.

Soon after the opening bell, Acer firmed 3.5 percent to T$17.6, versus a 0.2 percent rise in the broader market.

Chen will take over executive duties on January 1 from company founder Stan Shih, who returned to the company in November and will remain Acer’s chairman, Acer said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.