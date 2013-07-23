UPDATE 1-Falling nickel prices hit profit at Spain's Acerinox

* H1 net profit down 60 pct

* Nickel price drop in Q2 hits demand (Adds more detail)

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Low nickel prices hit profit at Spanish steelmaker Acerinox in the first half of the year, the company said on Tuesday.

Net profit dropped 60 percent year-on-year to 16.1 million euros ($21.2 million), Acerinox said.

The steelmaker posted a 18 million euro loss in 2012, though higher nickel prices in the first quarter helped the company to return to profit at the start of the year.

“The continued fall in nickel has caused a slowing down in demand in all markets, with the expectation of lower prices,” Acerinox said.

When nickel prices drop, stainless steel customers often delay or cancel purchases, directly affecting Acerinox’s bottom line.

Innvestment banks UBS and Barclays have cut their forecasts for nickel prices due to oversupply in the market.