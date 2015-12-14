AstraZeneca confirms talks with cancer drug firm Acerta

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday it was in talks with privately held cancer drug developer Acerta Pharma, after the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday it was looking to acquire the business for more than $5 billion.

“AstraZeneca confirms that it is exploring potential strategic options with Acerta Pharma BV. There can be no certainty that any transaction will ultimately be entered into, or as to the terms of any transaction,” it said in a brief statement. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)