AstraZeneca in talks to buy private drugmaker Acerta Pharma-WSJ
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
December 11, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca in talks to buy private drugmaker Acerta Pharma-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is in advanced talks to buy privately held drug developer Acerta Pharma BV for more than $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Netherlands based-Acerta is developing drugs to treat cancer that uses the body’s own defenses against the disease.

On Monday, Acerta reported that 95 percent of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia positively responded to its experimental drug acalabrutinib.

AstraZeneca declined to comment on the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/1Z3BED2) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

