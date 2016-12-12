FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 8 months ago

Achaogen's lead antibiotic succeeds in two key studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc said its lead experimental drug, plazomicin, was as effective as the broad spectrum antibiotic, meropenem, in a late-stage trial involving patients with complicated urinary tract infections and acute pyelonephritis.

A complicated urinary tract infection is associated with an underlying condition, which increases the risk of failing antibacterial therapy. Pyelonephritis typically occurs when bacteria migrate from the bladder to the kidney, infecting the organ.

In a separate late-stage trial in patients with serious infections due to carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE), plazomicin showed a lower rate of mortality or serious complications compared with colistin therapy, one of the few remaining antibiotics used to treat CRE.

Achaogen's shares were halted in premarket trading. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

