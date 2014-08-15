FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Achillion's hepatitis C drug cures all patients in mid-stage trial
#Market News
August 15, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Achillion's hepatitis C drug cures all patients in mid-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc said interim results from a mid-stage trial showed that all patients given its experimental hepatitis C drug showed no detectable levels of the virus four weeks after completing the therapy.

The mid-stage trial tested Achillion’s drug, ACH-3102, in 12 patients in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc’s Sovaldi, also known as sofosbuvir.

Achillion said it would begin treating 12 additional patients for six weeks with a once-daily dose of ACH-3102 and sofosbuvir.

The trial excluded the older hepatitis C drug ribavirin, which can cause rashes, anemia and other side effects.

Achillion shares rose about 10 percent to $9.25 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
