Achillion shares soar as potential treatment seen as hep C cure
December 22, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Achillion shares soar as potential treatment seen as hep C cure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would test a combination of two of its experimental hepatitis C drugs after they showed promise against the virus in separate studies.

The biotechnology company’s shares shot up about 60 percent to $22.76 in premarket trading on Monday.

The first study, testing a combination of 50 mg of Achillion’s ACH-3102 and 400 mg of Gilead Sciences Inc’s Sovaldi, showed the regimen sustained a cure in patients for four weeks following therapy.

The main goal of the ongoing mid-stage 18-patient study is to achieve a sustained virological response 12 weeks after therapy that would constitute a cure.

In a separate early-stage study, Achillion’s ACH-3422 demonstrated potent antiviral activity.

“The data ... lead us to believe that the doublet regimen of ACH-3102 and ACH-3422 can be a highly competitive regimen to cure (Hepatitis C),” Chief Medical Officer David Apelian said.

The company said it planned to start mid-stage studies to evaluate the combination next year.

“Furthermore, the ability to explore a triplet regimen with sovaprevir, our protease inhibitor, may allow for shorter treatment durations especially in harder-to-treat patient populations,” Apelian said in a statement on Monday.

Up to Friday’s close, the company’s shares had gained 82 percent since June 10 when the FDA lifted a clinical hold on one of its experimental hepatitis C drugs. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
