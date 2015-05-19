FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Achillion partners with J&J to develop hep C drugs
May 19, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Achillion partners with J&J to develop hep C drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will collaborate with Johnson & Johnson to develop and market one or more of its hepatitis C drugs.

Achillion will be eligible for milestone payments of up to $1.1 billion related to the development, regulatory approval and sales of the drugs.

Johnson & Johnson will also invest $225 million in Achillion in return for about 18.4 million unregistered shares at $12.25 per share. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

