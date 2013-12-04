FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch insurer Achmea to cut a fifth of workforce as customers go online
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 4, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Dutch insurer Achmea to cut a fifth of workforce as customers go online

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Achmea, the Netherlands’ largest cooperative insurer, said on Wednesday it will cut 4,000 jobs, equivalent to about one fifth of its workforce, over the next three years as more customers go online for their insurance requirements.

Several Dutch firms in the financial services sector, including ING and ABN Amro, have scrapped thousands of jobs to cut costs.

“Our 8 million customers are doing more and more online and also want to able to arrange their insurance in that way,” Willem van Duin, chief executive, said in a statement. “That’s why we’re accelerating our adjustments and we’re investing more in our customer focus and online customer services.”

Achmea is the cooperative parent company of Dutch insurance brands including Centraal Beheer Achmea, Interpolis and Avéro Achmea.

Achmea’s customers contributed about 20.4 billion euros ($27.7 billion) in premiums in 2012 on insurance cover for their healthcare, property and casualty, pensions and life insurance. ($1 = 0.7360 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.