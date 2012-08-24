BRIEF-Ackermans H1 net down 27 pct in absence of one-off gain

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ackermans en van Haaren NV reported a 27 percent slide in first-half net profit on Friday a year on from recording sizeable negative goodwill for an acquisition.

The Belgian holding company, with interests ranging from dredging to private banking, said its net consolidated profit was 67.8 million euros. The company said that, excluding the 27.9 million euro one-off for Bank J Van Breda, the profit was 3.5 percent higher.

The result was still lower than the average of 75.5 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of brokers.