FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ackermans H1 net down 27 pct in absence of one-off gain
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 24, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Ackermans H1 net down 27 pct in absence of one-off gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ackermans en van Haaren NV reported a 27 percent slide in first-half net profit on Friday a year on from recording sizeable negative goodwill for an acquisition.

The Belgian holding company, with interests ranging from dredging to private banking, said its net consolidated profit was 67.8 million euros. The company said that, excluding the 27.9 million euro one-off for Bank J Van Breda, the profit was 3.5 percent higher.

The result was still lower than the average of 75.5 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of brokers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.