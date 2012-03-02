UPDATE 1-Plantation and bank holdings keep Ackermans upbeat

* 2011 net profit 177.5 mln euros vs expected 180 mln euros\

* Raises dividend to 1.64 euros from 1.55 euros

* Broadly upbeat on interests for 2012

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - Belgian holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren expressed cautious optimism for 2012 after its banking interests and plantation group Sipef drove a 10 percent rise in 2011 profit.

Ackermans said on Friday economic uncertainty persisted, but dredger DEME had an order book now approaching 3.5 billion euros, its banks had assets under management at record levels and Sipef had forecast ‘excellent’ profits for 2012.

“The group is on course. I don’t think there will be any surprises,” Chief Executive Luc Bertrand told a news conference. “What we did in 2011, we hope to do again in 2012.”

The Belgian group, which has stakes in some 40 companies ranging from DEME to Belgian private banks, real estate and commodities, said on Friday net profit rose to 177.5 million euros ($236.6 million)

The figure was just below the 180 million euro average expectation in a Reuters poll.

“In a recessionary period, we have shown growth and more than just normal profit,” Bertrand said.

Ackermans increased its proposed gross dividend to 1.64 euro from 1.55 euros a year earlier.

Ackermans pushed further into private banking last year with Delen Investments buying a majority of British asset manager JM Finn & Co and Bank Van Breda taking control of small enterprise lender ABK.

Booking negative goodwill for the latter helped swell the results of Bank Van Breda, which also took a 5 million euro impairment on Greek sovereign debt. Bertrand said that had ended its exposure to Greece.

Ackermans also upped its stake to 27 percent from 22.7 percent in Sipef, which has profited from increased prices for its palm oil and rubber planted mainly in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

Bertrand discussed the prospects of all the companies in which Ackermans is involved in broadly positive terms. He also said Hertel, a Dutch construction services company which made a 20.8 million euro loss last year, should return to profit in 2012. Ackermans’s private equity subsidiary Sofinim owns 46.55 percent of Hertel. ($1 = 0.750 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)