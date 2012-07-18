FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman reveals Pershing Square's size of P&G stake
July 18, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

Ackman reveals Pershing Square's size of P&G stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Activist investor William Ackman, just one week after disclosing a new stake in consumer goods company Procter & Gamble, said his fund owns $1.8 billion of the company’s shares and some options.

“We haven’t disclosed that publicly, but sure, let’s make some news for CNBC,” Ackman said when asked how big his stake is on a panel at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference.

Pershing Square Capital Management, which oversees about $10 billion, liquidated its position in Citigroup and used the money to invest in P&G. Ackman also said he looks forward to meeting P&G’s CEO and praised the company for being a good company but one that has disappointed shareholders recently.

