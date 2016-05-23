NYCLU sues NYPD for information on cellphone tracking devices

The New York City Police Department was sued on Thursday for refusing to divulge information about its acquisition of cellphone surveillance devices known as "Stingrays."

The lawsuit, filed by the New York Civil Liberties Union, says the NYPD has used Stingrays more than 1,000 times since 2008 during investigations of robberies, drug cases and other crimes. The devices can track and record people's locations by their cellphones.

