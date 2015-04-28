AC Milan sale "anything but certain" - exec

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - A sale of Italian Serie A soccer club AC Milan is far from being a done deal, the vice president of the club said on Tuesday.

“It (the sale) is anything but certain,” Adriano Galliani said during a shareholders meeting.

According to a source, Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol has travelled to Italy for talks to buy a stake in the club which is owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi owns the club through his holding Fininvest which also controls TV broadcaster Mediaset.