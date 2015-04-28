FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AC Milan sale "anything but certain" - exec
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
April 28, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

AC Milan sale "anything but certain" - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - A sale of Italian Serie A soccer club AC Milan is far from being a done deal, the vice president of the club said on Tuesday.

“It (the sale) is anything but certain,” Adriano Galliani said during a shareholders meeting.

According to a source, Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol has travelled to Italy for talks to buy a stake in the club which is owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi owns the club through his holding Fininvest which also controls TV broadcaster Mediaset.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.