FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Berlusconi agrees sale of AC Milan stake to Thai businessman
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 5, 2015 / 5:08 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Berlusconi agrees sale of AC Milan stake to Thai businessman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has given his blessing to a deal to sell 48 percent of soccer club AC Milan to a consortium led by Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol, Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest said on Friday.

Fininvest and Taechaubol have eight weeks of exclusive negotiations to finalise the accord which aims to relaunch the AC Milan brand especially in Asia and boost its revenues.

AC Milan, seven times European champions, has been a central part of Berlusconi’s media and political empire for three decades. But the club has lost some of its shine in recent years.

Bee, executive director of private equity group Thai Prime, flew to Milan early last month to discuss a deal with the Italian media tycoon. A source close to the matter said earlier on Friday Bee had returned to Italy and had met with Berlusconi.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.