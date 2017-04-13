FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 4 months ago

Chinese investors complete deal to buy Italy soccer club AC Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised his troubled sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium on Thursday, a 740-million-euro ($788 million) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.

The deal, the biggest Chinese investment in a European club, follows retail giant Suning Commerce Group's purchase of Milan rival Internazionale FC last year.

A Chinese firm also underwrites the media rights to the top league, Serie A.

In a statement, Berlusconi's family holding Fininvest said it had sold its entire 99.93 percent stake in the club to Luxembourg-based Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, the company that replaced the original Chinese bid vehicle. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Crispian Balmer)

