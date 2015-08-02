FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Italy's Berlusconi agrees AC Milan stake sale to by end Sept
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Soccer-Italy's Berlusconi agrees AC Milan stake sale to by end Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has signed a pre-sale agreement to sell 48 percent of his AC Milan soccer club to Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol by the end of September, a spokesman for holding company Fininvest said on Sunday.

“A deadline of September 30 has been set for transfer of the stake and payment of the 480 million euros,” the Fininvest spokesman told Reuters.

The Serie A soccer club is owned by Fininvest, Berlusconi’s family holding company which also controls Italian TV broadcaster Mediaset and publisher Mondadori. ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.