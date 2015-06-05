FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlusconi Milan stake earmarked for sale worth 470 mln euros-source
June 5, 2015 / 5:58 PM / 2 years ago

Berlusconi Milan stake earmarked for sale worth 470 mln euros-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - The value of the 48 percent stake in former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s AC Milan soccer club that is earmarked to be sold could be around 470 million euros ($522.73 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“As an indication, they’re talking about 470 million,” the source said.

Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest announced earlier in the day that the former leader had given his blessing for the sale to a group led by Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol. ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan, writing by Steve Scherer)

