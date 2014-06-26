Acorda's multiple sclerosis drug faces generic threat

June 26 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc said Actavis Plc plans to market a generic version of Acorda’s multiple sclerosis treatment, Ampyra.

Ampyra, which was approved in January 2010, had net sales of $72.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31.

Acorda said Actavis has submitted a marketing approval application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of the drug.

Acorda said it intends to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights.