Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass loses challenges to pharma patents

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday rejected an attempt by prominent hedge fund manager Kyle Bass to challenge two patents on Acorda Therapeutics Inc’s flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Ampyra.

The decision to deny a formal review of the patents comes as the pharmaceutical industry raises concerns about hedge fund challenges to the validity of drug patents intended to make money by driving stock prices downward.

In February, Bass began to file reviews to eliminate drug patents through his Coalition for Affordable Drugs, using a procedure called inter partes review. Since then, the coalition has filed 20 of them.

After a review of the first Ampyra patent was filed on Feb. 10, Acorda’s stock price dropped 10 percent.

Bass, founder of Dallas-based Hayman Capital Management, has said big companies were improperly extending patent protection in questionable ways, such as changing dosage or packaging, to keep drug prices high.

On Monday, the patent office disagreed with Bass that the Ampyra patents were not new or were obvious when compared with previously known ones, and therefore should never have been granted in the first place.

The decision means the patents will not be further scrutinized, which could have led to cancellation.