BRIEF-Acotel's Noverca Italia transfers 170,000 consumer customers to Telecom Italia
January 12, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Acotel's Noverca Italia transfers 170,000 consumer customers to Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Acotel SpA :

* Reported on Friday that its unit Noverca Italia and Telecom Italia (TIM) signed an agreement for the transfer to TIM of Noverca’s more than 170,000 consumer customers

* The agreement allows Noverca customers, starting in February and ending in May 2015, to switch their mobile phone number to TIM with MNP, maintaining their price plans substantially unchanged

* The agreement allows Noverca to focus on its MVNA (Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator) business

* With the ending of services to its retail customers, scheduled for early May, Noverca will specialise in offering a ready-to-use service to its MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) customers

* Noverca will receive a fee that will vary according to the numbers and types of customer who migrate: if all customers migrate to TIM, the fee will total 3.9 million euros ($4.63 million)

Source text for Eikon:



Gdynia Newsroom

