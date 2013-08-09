FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tumblr had $16.6 mln in cash when Yahoo acquired it -filing
August 9, 2013 / 1:56 AM / in 4 years

Tumblr had $16.6 mln in cash when Yahoo acquired it -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Blogging service Tumblr had just $16.6 million in cash when Yahoo Inc. bought it last May for $1.1 billion, a Yahoo regulatory filing showed Thursday.

The deal for Tumblr was the largest since Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer took the role in July with a focus on reversing a long decline in Yahoo’s business and web traffic. The deal also made Tumblr founder and CEO David Karp, 27, a multimillionaire.

Technology blog AllThingsD reported the details on the filing earlier Thursday.

Yahoo also said in its 10Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would give Karp both $41 million in Yahoo common stock and $40 million in cash over a four-year period as long as he remains a Yahoo employee.

Yahoo did not immediately respond to a request for comment after normal business hours Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
