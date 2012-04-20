REFILE-Marubeni to buy 22 pct stake in Singapore reinsurer ACR

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese trading conglomerate Marubeni Corp will take a 22 percent stake in ACR Capital Holdings in a move that will provide the Singapore reinsurer with new capital, the Singapore firm said on Friday.

ACR did not disclose the size of the Marubeni investment, but Japanese newspaper Nikkei said earlier on Friday Marubeni will invest around $250 million.

ACR’s other major shareholders include British private equity firm 3i, Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings .

Barclays advised ACR on the deal.