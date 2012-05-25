UPDATE 1-Russia's Acron recommends Q4 dividend at 46 rbls/shr

* Acron says total 2011 dividend to reach 175 rbls/share

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Acron , one of Europe’s top-10 mineral fertiliser groups, recommended a generous dividend for the fourth quarter 2011 after strong demand for fertilisers boosted its profit.

The board of Russian fertiliser maker Acron has recommended to pay 46 roubles ($1.45) per share in dividends for the fourth quarter of 2011, which is more than the dividend paid for the whole of 2010, the company said on Friday.

Together with the dividends paid for the first nine months of 2011, the total payout for the last year is expected to jump to 175 roubles per share, up from 40 roubles per share paid a year earlier.

The total payout for 2011 would amount to 8.35 billion roubles ($263 million), while the record date was set on May 11, Acron, controlled by businessman Viatcheslav Kantor, added.

Acron, ranked among Europe’s top-10 largest mineral fertiliser groups, saw a net profit of 20.3 billion roubles last year, up from 6.3 billion roubles in 2010 on the back of strong demand for fertilisers.

The company has assets and projects in Russia, China, Canada and Estonia.