FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Acron shareholders reject final dividend
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

Acron shareholders reject final dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Acron shareholders have voted against a final dividend for 2011, to reserve cash for a legal battle with supplier Apatit over a halt to supplies which has seen some fertiliser production suspended.

Shareholders, who had already been paid interim dividends totalling 129 roubles, voted against a final dividend of 46 roubles, Acron said on Thursday.

The company has recently experienced shortages of apatite concentrate, a key ingredient for its multiple-nutrient fertiliser production, after supplies were halted over a price dispute with Phosagro, Apatit’s owner.

Acron refused to pay the price suggested by Apatit and sued its supplier for not shipping the component at the agreed rate. A court ruling was expected next month.

Chairman Alexander Popov told Reuters that shareholders supported management efforts to overcome the supplies shortage.

“Shareholders acknowledged the company’s situation ... and considered it impossible to decide on a dividend before apatite concentrate supplies stabilise.” ($1 = 32.99 roubles) (Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.