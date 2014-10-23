RLPC-Russia's Acron seeks $400 million pre-export loan-bankers

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser maker Acron is in talks with banks to raise a $400 million pre-export financing co-ordinated by Societe Generale, banking sources said on Thursday.

The company is looking for a three- to five-year deal, which will be used to take out a $400 million bridge loan put in place in April via a club syndicate of relationship banks, the bankers said.

The bridge loan was for an initial six months with the option to extend it by a further six months.

“The company has been in talks with banks for some time over the new loan, the extension might have to be utilised and then taken out by the new loan once it gets done,” one of the bankers said.

Rosbank coordinated the bridge loan. The other lenders were OJSC Nordea Bank, ING Bank (Eurasia) and ICBC Moscow.

Acron has approached a wide range of banks over the new deal, including a number of Asian banks, the bankers said.

However, US and EU sanctions imposed over Russia’s annexation of the Crimea peninsula and its backing of separatists in east Ukraine have curbed lending from Western banks and may impact appetite for the loan.

“I am not sure if they will be able to get $400 million,” a second banker said.

Societe Generale declined to comment. Acron was not immediately available to comment.

Prior to the bridge loan, Acron tapped the market in May 2012 for a $300 million, five-year loan via HSBC. That loan paid an interest margin of 495 basis points over Libor. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)