Russia's Acron H1 profit down 3 pct to 6.6 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s Acron , one of Europe’s top 10 mineral fertiliser makers, posted a first-half net profit of 6.59 billion roubles ($205.5 million) on Tuesday, down slightly from a year ago.

It gave no reason for the fall from 6.77 billion roubles a year ago.

Revenues were up 18 percent to 35.27 billion roubles spurred by a 7 percent rise in output, it said.

Privately owned Acron, with assets and projects in Russia, China, Canada and Estonia, also holds a minority stake in Poland’s top chemical maker Tarnow.

It wanted to take over state-controlled Tarnow, but the Polish treasury ministry blocked the move by merging Tarnow with its local rival Pulawy. ($1 = 32.0710 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)