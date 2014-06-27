Acron says Albany potash prospect has 1.4 bln tonnes inferred resources

June 27 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer Acron OAO said the Albany potash prospect in Saskatchewan, Canada that it is jointly developing with Rio Tinto contained inferred resources of 1.4 billion tonnes.

In its first disclosure of the size of the discovery, Acron said the project area contained inferred resources within the mining caverns at an average grade of 31 percent potassium chloride (KCl) with a total recoverable amount of 329 million tonnes of KCl.

The joint venture formed between Acron’s Canadian subsidiary and Rio Tinto in December holds nine potash permits covering 586,000 acres in the southern region of the district. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)