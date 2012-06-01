Polish Tarnow executive board against Russia's Acron offer

WARSAW, June 1 (Reuters) - The executive board of Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow is against the bid offer of Russia’s fertiliser maker Acron as it does not reflect the company’s value nor its long-term strategy, Azoty Tarnow said in a statement late on Friday.

In mid-May Acron announced it had offered 1.5 billion zlotys to buy up to 66 percent of Azoty Tarnow. Then, the company said it would regard the tender as successful only if the company managed to buy 50 percent of shares plus one share.

But on Thursday it has raised the success threshold on its bid to 66 percent.

Acron’s key production facilities are three plants that produce 1.7 million tonnes of ammonia per year as well as nitrogen, complex mineral fertilisers and other products. It made a 2011 net profit of 20.3 billion roubles ($602.16 million)on sales of 65.4 billion.

Poland’s treasury is Tarnow’s largest shareholder, with a 32 percent stake.

Last week, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said the price offered by Acron was too low. ($1 = 33.7117 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz)