#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Acron extends Tarnow takeover bid a third time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian group Acron said on Thursday it had extended its 1.5 billion zloty ($434 million) bid for Polish rival Azoty Tarnow for a third time, by a week until July 13.

Tarnow and Poland’s treasury, which holds 32 percent stake of the company, are against the bid as the sale to Russian group would be a sensitive issue given historical tensions over the two countries.

While Poland is seeking to raise 15 billion zlotys through asset sales by end-2013, it has set up defences against Acron.

Earlier in the month, Tarnow said it would seek shareholder backing for a share issue as a poison pill to choke the offer.

An extraordinary shareholder meeting that will vote on the plan was scheduled for July 14. Investors will need to register their shares until June 28, a day before Acron’s unsolicited bid was previously set to end, meaning the Russian bidder would not be able to vote.

Poland’s largest pension fund ING OFE, holding 10.5 percent of Tarnow, has said it would not support the poison pill. ($1 = 3.4558 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Dan Lalor)

