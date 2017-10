WARSAW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s chemical maker Acron raised the price in its bid for Poland’s top chemical firm Tarnow by 25 percent to 45 zlotys per share, valuing the group at 1.96 billion zlotys ($566.6 million).

The bid will last until July 16, as planned earlier, with Acron targeting at least 66 percent in the group. Tarnow shares closed the Thursday session at 36.01 zlotys. ($1 = 3.4594 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)