Russia's Acron still interested in buying stake in Tarnow
July 16, 2012 / 8:37 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Acron still interested in buying stake in Tarnow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian chemicals maker Acron is still interested in buying a stake in Polish peer Tarnow, Acron said in a statement on Monday, after Tarnow shareholders agreed a share issue meant to fend off the Russian firm’s hostile bid.

Investors have until 1500 GMT on Monday to respond to Akron’s offer. The Russian group is offering 45 zlotys per share, valuing Tarnow at 2.89 billion zlotys ($843.34 million). Tarnow shares traded at 40.48 zlotys, up 6.5 percent, at 0835 GMT. ($1 = 3.4268 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)

