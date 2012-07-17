FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acron says will buy all Tarnow shrs offered in its bid
July 17, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Acron says will buy all Tarnow shrs offered in its bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian chemicals company Acron will buy all shares investors agreed to sell in response to its bid to acquire Poland’s No.1 chemicals maker Tarnow, despite failing to achieve the targeted 66 percent, Acron said on Tuesday.

Acron wanted to buy the state-controlled Tarnow, but the Polish treasury, which oversees state assets moved to merge Tarnow with local rival Pulawy to block the Russian takeover.

“We will become a minority shareholder in Tarnow,” Acron deputy chief executive Vladimir Kantor said in a statement.

The Russian group will give further details of their failed bid on Thursday. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

