OFFICIAL CORRECTION-ACS says sells 10 percent of Abertis
April 25, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-ACS says sells 10 percent of Abertis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(ACS corrects amount of estimated capital gains To 191 million euros, not 165 million, paragraph 1)

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spanish builder ACS said on Wednesday it had sold its 10 percent of Spanish motorway company Abertis for 875 million euros, booking a 191 million euro pretax capital gain.

The sale follows an earlier deal between Abertis and building peer OHL that will give OHL a 10 percent stake in the motorway firm in exchange for toll road assets in Brazil and Chile. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Gary Hill)

