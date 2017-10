MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm ACS is targeting debt of under 2.5 times forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2013, its chairman said on Thursday.

Speaking at a shareholders meeting, ACS Chairman Florentino Perez reiterated its target for debt of 3 times EBITDA in 2012. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)