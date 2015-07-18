Franco-Spanish rail operator TP Ferro files for creditor protection

MADRID, July 18 (Reuters) - TP Ferro, the company that runs a high-speed rail link between Spain and France, filed for protection from creditors after failing to reach a debt restructuring agreement, its French co-owner said.

Construction firm Eiffage, which owns an equal share of the business with Spain’s ACS, said late on Friday the link would continue to operate as the shareholders sought a quick solution to what it called an “unsustainable and precarious ... business model”.

The rail line through the Pyrenees from Perpignan to Figueras went into service in January 2009 but was not connected to the Spanish high-speed network until December 2013.

The filing went through a commercial court in Girona, Spain. (Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Louise Heavens)