March 28, 2012

ACS extends Hochtief control with board member

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Spanish builder ACS is extending its control over Hochtief by getting one of its top managers on the executive board of the German peer in which it holds a majority.

Marecelino Fernandez Verdes, the 56-year old chief executive of ACS’s Dragados unit as well as its Construction, Environment and Concessions division, will become chief operating officer of Essen, western Germany-based Hochtief from April 15, Hochtief said on Wednesday.

“We are aiming for an even closer cooperation with ACS,” said a Hochtief spokesman.

Fernandez Verdes, who will mainly be responsible for Hochtief’s business in north and south America will resign from all other position as part of the move, including from the supervisory board of Hochtief, said the German builder.

Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz, a member of the Volkswagen supervisory board, will replace him on the board, Hochtief said. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)

